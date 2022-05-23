Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

D traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. 2,821,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,353. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

