Dorsey Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 9.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $107,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 249,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

