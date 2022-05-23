Dorsey Asset Management LLC Sells 176,348 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,348 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises 4.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $49,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,448. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

