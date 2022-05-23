DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,229,000.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.12. 1,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.