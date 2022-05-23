DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $64,541,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $119.96. The company had a trading volume of 126,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,454. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

