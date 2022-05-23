DSM Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257,653 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $189,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.36. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

