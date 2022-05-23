DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,666 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of AON worth $150,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,806. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

AON stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.16. 17,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

