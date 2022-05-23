DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 104,913 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,913 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 1.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $119,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $17,465,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

