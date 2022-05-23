DSM Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,120 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $323,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.93. 29,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.18 and its 200-day moving average is $530.33. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

