DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

