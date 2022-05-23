Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.19. 27,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,259,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

