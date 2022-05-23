DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $573.34 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and approximately $166,428.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $573.34 or 0.01902456 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00234392 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003412 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004588 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

