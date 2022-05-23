Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 7.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $125.51. 344,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,689. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

