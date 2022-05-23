easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.36) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 517.40 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

