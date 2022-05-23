Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

