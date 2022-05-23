Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $23.69. 4,101,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,612. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.