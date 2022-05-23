EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

