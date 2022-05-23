ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

