Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 650,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.