EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 442.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $4.81 on Monday, hitting $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,459. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

