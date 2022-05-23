eosDAC (EOSDAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,135.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. eosDAC has a market cap of $349,469.88 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

