EpiK Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $897,713.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $897,713.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.70 or 0.22690394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00489780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008395 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

