ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,596 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ePlus worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.58. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,671. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PLUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

