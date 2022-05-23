ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 7.3%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 12,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.