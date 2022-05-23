Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $358.67 Average PT from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of ESS opened at $284.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $278.85 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

