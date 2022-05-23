Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT Raised to €97.00 at UBS Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to €97.00 ($101.04) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Barclays assumed coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

