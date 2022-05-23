EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at 9.99, but opened at 9.77. EverCommerce shares last traded at 9.75, with a volume of 107 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 43.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.75.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

