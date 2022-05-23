Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 28,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.