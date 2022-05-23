Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $593,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

