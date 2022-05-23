Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 372,447 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Expensify alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.