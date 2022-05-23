Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $679,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.38 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.14 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

