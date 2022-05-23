Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.87. 1,251,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,418,070. The company has a market cap of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

