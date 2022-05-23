Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.85

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.85 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 144043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.