Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7,700.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7,700.00 and last traded at $7,700.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,750.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $954.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,098.24.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $77.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $28.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

