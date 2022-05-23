Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 680% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00513352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00034493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,571.77 or 1.49419023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.