Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. 111,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,257. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

