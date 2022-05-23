Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $17.52 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,322. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

