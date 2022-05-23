Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,962,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,566,000 after purchasing an additional 180,272 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,892. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

