Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $23.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.44. 297,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

