Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,849 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of CMC Materials worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,312. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

