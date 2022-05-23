Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $63,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IJR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.15. 339,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

