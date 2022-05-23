Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 17,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 598,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,830,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

