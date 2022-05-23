Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 5,138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,292,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,282,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $286.20. 146,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.28 and a 200-day moving average of $350.39. The stock has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

