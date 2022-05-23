FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 452 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.27. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

