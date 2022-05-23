FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.03. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.62 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

