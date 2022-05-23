FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 11,686 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $118.56. 52,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,837. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

