FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,218 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.09. 401,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,620,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $477.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

