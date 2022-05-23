FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

