FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,185,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 1,405,244 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,884,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.