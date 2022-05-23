FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.70. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,421. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.71 and its 200 day moving average is $410.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.